‘Operation Santa’ spreads holiday cheer to families of officers killed, injured in line of duty

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Santa and Mrs. Claus joined top CPD brass to visit the homes of officers killed or injured in the line of duty Sunday as part of Operation Santa, spreading joy to those who served and sacrificed.

"[We] can’t replace who we lost, but we try to make sure they realize they are not forgotten, and we’re thinking of them," CPD Deputy Chief Kevin Ryan said.

Backed by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Operation Santa delivers gifts to officers and their families. One stop was to the home of former CPD officer Cedric Brumley, who was injured while responding to a call for an officer needing help in 2002.

"This is a tough time of year for families because they’ve lost someone or, in this case, Cedric’s not lost, but it reminds him of the injury he’s lived with so well. He’s an inspiration to us," said Phil Cline, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

The motorcade also stopped at the home of fallen CPD Commander Paul Bauer, who was shot and killed in February.

"It’s amazing the courage and the strength that they display all the time," CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said. "I’ll tell you, Erin and Grace, they give all of us inspiration despite the tragic loss of losing Paul earlier this year, they still manage to keep a smile on their faces and give us encouragement."