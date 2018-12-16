Old-school classics and latest trends come together at Timeless Toys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — When you walk into Timeless Toys in Lincoln Square, you can’t help but be transported back to your own childhood.

Whether it’s toy trucks or trending llamas, stuffed toys, robots or even electronics, it's a place where everyone can be a kid.

Owner Scott Friedland doesn’t stop at toys; his store next door boasts all the latest fashion trends for the perfect kid’s party or game day. Friedland said the store prides itself on being Chicago-centric, carrying everything from clothes to toys made in or inspired by Chicago.

For holiday shoppers, many of these timeless toys for tots are perfect for the little ones' Christmas joys.