Mitchell Trubisky gets in the holiday spirit as he arrives at Soldier Field Sunday

CHICAGO – He’s not only been the quarterback that can help the Bears end an eight-year playoff drought, but he’s also pretty stylish too.

Mitchell Trubisky's Ditka costume is on point 🎃 pic.twitter.com/mxLh1VFqVe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 28, 2018

Prior to the Bears’ pre-Halloween game against the Jets on September 28th, Mitchell Trubisky dressed up like legendary Bears’ coach Mike Ditka before leading the team to a win over New York at Soldier Field.

On Sunday, before the Bears’ game with the Packers, he decided to get in the spirit again.

The quarterback showed up to the game in a Bears-themed holiday sweater, getting the attention of many cameras that were capturing the team’s arrival at Soldier Field this morning.

Bears by 50 pic.twitter.com/4cZwG5T6RY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 16, 2018

To make it even better, as the Fox Sports camera captured him walking in, Trubisky clicked on a button on his sweater, which turned on the flashing lights at the top of the sweater.

Nothing like the quarterback getting in the holiday spirit before one his third career game against the team’s biggest rival with a potential to clinch a division championship.