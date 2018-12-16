× Man who died rescuing dog from McKinley Park lagoon ID’d

CHICAGO — A man who died after rescuing his dog from the McKinley Park lagoon Saturday has been identified.

Tao Jiang, 26, was able to successfully rescue the dog after going into the water midday Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department and Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man was taken in grave condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

Chicago Animal Care and Control now has the dog, who is expected to be okay.