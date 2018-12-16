December to return to its mild ways after this week’s chill
-
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
-
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
-
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
-
Wintry weather to ease across country through mid-December
-
One more sunny day before cloudy skies return
-
-
October weather — late summer heat, or early winter chill
-
Summer weather to return following damp, cool weekend
-
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
-
Cold and snow in rear-view mirror as milder weather moves in
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
-
Dismal December open to turn sunny by weekend
-
Florence’s winds are easing, but its torrential downpours are not; serious flooding to worsen as “catastrophic” rains continue drenching North Carolina; slowdown in U.S. weather movement keeping Chicago warm—humidities due to take off Sunday
-
Coldest spell in 9 months settles over the area in wake of Sunday night’s blizzard; north & NW suburbs—site of the storm’s heaviest snows—may see single digit lows; eastbound Pacific storm a possible weather-maker here this weekend