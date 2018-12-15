Sunny skies Sunday, highs in the upper 40s
-
After cold start, wintry mix likely mid-week
-
Temperatures in the 30s, chance of scattered showers this week
-
Rainy Tuesday into cool and cloudy Halloween
-
Cold start with highs in the 20s, slight warmup starts Wednesday
-
Sunshine to continue in abundance this weekend
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in lower 30s, scattered snows Monday
-
Region to remain in mild air over the weekend
-
Mild Saturday, then temperatures take a tumble
-
Last week of summer will be warm and mostly sunny
-
Comfortable fall temperatures, some risk of storms this week
-
-
Another chilly weekend in store for Chicago
-
Another cold front and more cold air
-
Sunny, warm days return after cool weekend