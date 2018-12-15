Operation North Pole brings Christmas cheer to sick kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. — These North Pole police officers have their squad cars locked and loaded with presents for all of the kids participating in Operation North Pole.

Tim Crossin has organized the event for seriously ill and terminally ill children with local police and firefighters for the past seven years.

Families who participate say it’s a way to forget the daily hardships their children face by enjoying a day of holiday spirit and Christmas wishes.

The event includes breakfast and a tour of Santa’s garage — complete with police cars, the mounted patrol, K-9 units and firetrucks.

Then it’s off to a winter wonderland of brightly decorated Christmas trees and, of course, candy, sweets and treats.