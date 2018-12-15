× Man dies rescuing dog from McKinley Park lagoon

CHICAGO — A man died after rescuing his dog from the McKinley Park lagoon Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department and Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was able to successfully rescue the dog after going into the water midday Saturday.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was taken in grave condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

Chicago Animal Care and Control now has the dog, who is expected to be okay.