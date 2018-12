Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scott Ward and Nate Pauley from Tap House Grill joined the WGN Weekend Morning News with some holiday-themed cocktails.

Candy Cane-tini

vanilla vodka, white creme de cocoa, rumpleminze, half n half, candy cane

Gingerbread-tini

vanilla vodka, Bailey's Irish Creme , Kahlua, gingerbread syrup

Mistletoe Mule

cherry vodka, muddled limes, cherries, honey, mint leaves & ginger beer

For more information on their events, go to taphousegrills.com