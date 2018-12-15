× Former White House economist joins Chicago school board

CHICAGO — An economist who served on the Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration has been appointed to the Chicago school board.

Austan Goolsbee is a professor at the University of Chicago. Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Goolsbee’s appointment to the school board Friday.

Goolsbee said the Chicago school system is one of the city’s “crown jewels.” He served on the three-member Council of Economic Advisers for about two and a half years, including a period as chairman.

The Chicago Teachers Union isn’t happy with the appointment. President Jesse Sharkey noted that the mayor will be out of office soon. Sharkey also said school board members should be elected by voters.