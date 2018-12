× Driver killed in high-speed crash

CHICAGO – A man was killed in a high-speed crash early Saturday morning.

Police say a black sedan was traveling southbound in the 1900 block of North Ashland Ave. when it slammed into a cement pillar.

The 39-year-old driver was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he died.

His 27-year-old passenger was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.