You really shouldn’t eat glitter, FDA warns

CHICAGO — The FDA is warning people to avoid using glitter to decorate cakes and other food items — unless the products are specifically manufactured to be edible.

The federal agency released a YouTube video to help folks discern which glitter is good, and which is bad. Companies that produce edible glitter are required by law to list ingredients on the label. Ingredients can include sugar, acacia, cornstarch and color additives.

According to the FDA, decorative glitters and dusts are commonly sold under names like luster dust, disco dust, twinkle dust, petal dust and shimmer powder.

If you choose to use non-edible glitter on your holiday baked goods, the FDA says, make sure to remove it before eating the item.

Anyone with specific questions can contact the Office of Food Additive Safety at premarkt@fda.hhs.gov.