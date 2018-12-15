Doctors donate $5K to help Chicago police buy bulletproof vests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For the second year, the Pakistani Descent Physicians Society of Illinois has donated $5,000 to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to buy bulletproof vests.

“Doctors are often at the forefront in the battle against violence, side by side with the police,” coordinator Salman Aftab said. “That’s why we are here today. CPD deserve our gratitude for the work they do.”

Supt. Eddie Johnson joined members of the group at a news conference Saturday. He recalled how — the day after the Mercy Hospital and Medical Center shooting claimed the lives of a doctor, pharmacy resident and police officer in Chicago — another CPD officer’s vest saved his life during an unrelated shooting.

“I can’t tell you enough how I thank the association for their generous donation,” Johnson said. "Because it does help relieve the stress of trying to buy vests and ensure all police officers have one that’s up to date.”

Vests cost about $500 each and should be replaced every five years.

A vigil and prayer service near Mercy Hospital honored the three victims of the attack: emergency room doctor Tamara O’Neal, pharmacy resident Dayna Less and Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez.

Hospital officials said they have received an outpouring of support from all over the world since last month’s deadly shooting.