Dec. 2000: More than a whole season’s snowfall in one month
-
2nd powerful storm of the week less than 24 hours away—this one wet rather than snowy; weather here deteriorates rapidly over night; high winds, drenching, possibly thundery rains and shoreline lashing waves coming; 40s due late Sat
-
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
-
This fall we’ve had three official one inch or more snowfalls before Thanksgiving. Has this ever happened before in Chicago?
-
Coldest spell in 9 months settles over the area in wake of Sunday night’s blizzard; north & NW suburbs—site of the storm’s heaviest snows—may see single digit lows; eastbound Pacific storm a possible weather-maker here this weekend
-
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
-
-
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
-
Storm walloping the Southeast wipes out power to 500k and makes travel ‘difficult or impossible’
-
Lower 48 snow pack more than triples over the past week; reinforcing cold punch keeps Dec/Jan-level chill going Tuesday—but modest “warming” brings 40s Thursday/Friday; milder temps next week follow weekend chill
-
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
-
Halloween 2018 full of “ tricks”—not treats for many parts of the country: Sticking snows in the Rockies, severe Gulf Coast weather and a flood potential along the Ohio River; Chicagoans have watched days shorten seasonally since June by nearly 5 hours —and another hour disappears in November—the city’s fastest cooling month
-
-
Weather to turn more summer-like as October begins
-
It seems the Chicago area had fewer thunderstorms in 2018 than in previous years. Is that correct?
-
Wintry weather to ease across country through mid-December