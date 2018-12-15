Chicago’s Lakefront Trail separation project finally complete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For participants in Saturday morning’s Lakefront Chill 5K, a big thrill was being among the first people to run along the lakefront after completion of the trail separation project.

The separated trail stretches more than 17 miles, with cyclists on one side and runners on the other.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel joked the city “went Dutch” on the $24 million project — with Citadel CEO Ken Griffin footing much of the bill.

The safer experience should ease congestion.

“The bikes stay on their side; runners stay on their side,” Emanuel said. “You don’t have to get up at 6 a.m. to enjoy the lakefront.”

More than 100,000 people already use the lakefront trail daily. With the separation complete, more are expected to pound the clearly marked pavement.