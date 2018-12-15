Chicago teens honor African-American history with murals at DuSable Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It was once a horse stable built by famed architect Daniel Burnham in the late 19th century.

Today, it’s an incubator for the creative minds of the 21st.

Every Saturday for the past 10 weeks, a group of Chicago Public Schools students from the South, West and Northwest Sides have come to the Roundhouse at the DuSable Museum to create murals focused on Chicago’s African-American history.

The students were nominated by CPS art teachers from across the city and brought together by the DuSable Museum staff and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

“We have kids from all over the city who’ve come together,” instructor Jaman Cross III said. “Just in the last 10 weeks, just to see them gel … They don’t live in the same neighborhoods. They don’t share the same backgrounds. But because we share Chicago, they’ve been able to come together in a way that you can see in their artwork.”

The murals will become part of the DuSable Museum’s permanent collection, on display outside the Roundhouse on what were once barn doors. All of it, a tribute to Chicago’s past.

"I think if we keep doing projects like this, allowing different organizations to come together and collaborate, the youth will run with it," Cross said. "They make things happen that we want to happen, that we need to happen."