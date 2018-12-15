Bulls guard Zach LaVine out at least two games with ankle injury

SAN ANTONIO – Zach LaVine is going to miss a few games.

Bulls head coach Jim Boylen said LaVine had an MRI on his injured left ankle Friday night before flying back to Chicago Saturday morning for further evaluation.

“He’s seeing our guys right now and some specialists because we want to get as much information as we can for a diagnosis.

“We will create a plan of action (when we know more.) Hopeful for a good evaluation. He will not play tonight or Monday.”

Boylen told the Chicago Tribune, LaVine is in a walking boot.

The Bulls leading scorer said he heard something pop in Mexico City Thursday night when he landed on the final drive of the game.

LaVine has only missed one game so far this season after suiting up for just 24 last year following ACL surgery.