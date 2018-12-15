× Amber Alert issued in western Illinois

FARMINGTON, Ill. — Police in Western Illinois have issued an Amber Alert for a 13-month-old baby.

Investigators say Bentley Dutz was in the back of a Ford Taurus that was stolen from a Circle K in Farmington.

That’s a town about 20 miles west of Peoria.

Police believe three men took the car.

One of them is believed to be 24 year old James T. Jackson.

The car is described as a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with an Illinois license plate of AT70987.

If you see the car, the suspect, or Bently, police ask that you call 9-1-1.