70,000 police deployed throughout France in 5th weekend of protests

PARIS (CNN) — Crowds of “gilets jaunes” or “yellow vest” protesters gathered Saturday in Paris for a fifth consecutive weekend of demonstrations, despite concessions this week by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Some 69,000 police officers have been deployed across the country in anticipation of the protests, including 8,000 in the capital, according to France’s Interior Ministry.

“We expect less people to show up, but we expect the individuals to be more determined,” junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Friday evening.

Several thousand “gilets jaunes” protesters could be seen on the streets of Paris on Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the Paris police — a smaller number than the previous week. Police deployed tear gas at one point.

So far, 46 people have been taken into custody and about 40 more brought in for questioning in connection with the “yellow vest” protests, the spokesman said, many fewer than at the same point last week. The protests are named after the yellow high-visibility jackets French motorists must carry in their vehicles. Big Paris department stores such as the Galleries Lafayette and Printemps are open this weekend, as are the Louvre museum and the Eiffel Tower. Parts of the Champs-Elysées also reopened to traffic mid-morning Saturday. Speaking to CNN’s French affiliate BFMTV, Maxime Nicolle, a spokesman for the “gilets jaunes,” called for a citizens’ referendum. “We are protesting peacefully, but Mr. President give us back our freedom and our sovereignty!” he said. The protesters held a moment’s silence at Place de l’Opéra for those who have been killed since the movement began. Authorities in northern France confirmed that a man died Friday evening in a car accident in Erquelinnes, Belgium, following a blockade by “yellow vests” near Jeumont, just over the border in France.

Last Saturday, many Paris tourist hotspots and stores were shuttered in anticipation of violent protests, after the previous week’s demonstrations resulted in the worst riots to hit the French capital in decades. By the end of last weekend, 1,723 people had been taken in for questioning and 1,220 taken into custody, according to the Interior Ministry. Across the country, 135 people were reported injured.

Under increasing pressure to respond, Macron may have taken some of the heat out of the protest when, on Monday night, he pledged to increase France’s minimum wage and scrap new pension taxes in response to protesters’ demands. Cold weather this weekend may also discourage some demonstrators from turning out in Paris and elsewhere.

In a televised address to the nation, Macron said the violent protests — which have morphed from a grassroots movement against fuel tax hikes into disparate demonstrations against his presidency — have been “unacceptable” and “will not be in any way indulged.” But he proposed several social reforms, including an increase in the minimum wage by 100 euros ($113) a month beginning in January 2019 that will not cost employers extra and a promise that overtime hours will not be taxed. Macron also remained defiant and said he would not reinstate the wealth tax but would fight tax fraud.

Journalist and political commentator Agnès Poirier told CNN that the anger felt by protesters, many of them members of the lower middle class from more rural areas, remained “very profound.”