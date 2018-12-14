× WGN MORNING NEWS EXCLUSIVE Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® TICKET GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter. To enter, log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® Ticket Giveaway contest logo, complete the registration form. Entrants must use their own names. Entrants may enter as often as they wish. Entries become the property of WGN and will not be returned. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet or text entries.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The contest runs from November 30 at 4pm – December 14 at 12pm.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: On December 14, 2018 at approximately noon, Two (2) entries will be drawn randomly from all entries and named the Grand Prize Winners. Each Winner will receive two (2) tickets to see the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at The Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN (ARV: $250.00 per pair). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. The Winners will be notified within 24 hours, subject to eligibility verification. If the Winners do not come forward or cannot be found within 24 hours of e-mail notification or via phone or is otherwise found to be ineligible, then another Winner shall be chosen in a second random drawing from all remaining eligible entries. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one winner will be awarded per household.

4. THE PRIZE: There will be two prizes total: Two (2) Grand Prize Winners will win two (2) tickets to see the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at The Notre Dame Stadium in South bend, IN (ARV: $250.00 per ticket). (No purchase necessary. Must be 18 to enter, resident of IL or NW IN.

Winners will need to go to WGN-TV Studio, located at 2501 W Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 for pickup; Winner must bring a valid photo ID to claim the Prize. The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable; winning prize cannot be forwarded to another. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, the Tribune Company, Allied and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate. Employees, officers, and directors of the National Hockey League (“NHL”), its member clubs, NHL Enterprises, L.P., NHL Enterprises Canada, L.P., NHL Enterprises B.V., and NHL Interactive CyberEnterprises, LLC (the foregoing NHL entities, collectively, the “NHL Entities”) should also not be eligible to participate.

b. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 18 years and older at the time of entry.

c. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since June 9, 2018 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors and NHL from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, including breaking news, WGN-TV reserves the right to cancel the promotion.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacy

9. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to: WGN-TV Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® Giveaway Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618, by January 15, 2019.

10. WINNERS LIST: Can be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® Giveaway, WGN-TV Winner List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after December 15, 2018 and before January 15, 2019.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark NHL Winter Classic are registered trademarks and the NHL Winter Classic logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2018. All Rights Reserved. This contest is in no way sponsored or administered by the NHLEntities.