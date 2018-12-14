Van Dyke expected back in court Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke heads back to court Friday in an effort to get his case dismissed.

Van Dyke's legal team is asking the judge to either grant a retrial or dismiss the case all together.

A jury convicted Van Dyke in October of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald.

In court filings, Van Dyke's attorneys claim the former officer was denied a fair trial and the court made a mistake in handling a question from the jury.