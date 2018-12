CHICAGO – The White Sox found the backstop they were looking for.

According to multiple reports, James McCann is coming to the South Side on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, pending a physical.

Catcher James McCann and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a deal, pending a physical, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 14, 2018

James Mccann gets 2.5M #chisox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 14, 2018

McCann’s slash line was down last year, hitting .220 with eight home runs and 39 RBI in 427 at bats for the Detroit Tigers. The 28-year-old catcher has thrown out base runners at 37% click since he came into the league in 2014.

The Sox also have Welington Castillo under contract through next season.