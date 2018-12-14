Report: Jabari Parker out of Bulls rotation

MEXICO CITY – Jabari Parker won’t see the floor much anymore. At least, not as a Bull.

According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Parker is out of the regular rotation after signing a $40 million deal in the offseason to come back to Chicago.

Jabari Parker will no longer be a part of the Bulls' regular rotation, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/RnPzzGznrh — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 14, 2018

Parker played just four minutes in the Bulls loss to the Magic Thursday in Mexico City.

“I think it’s a matchup thing,” noted head coach Jim Boylen. “I also think that it’s hard to play three 4’s. It’s very difficult to do that. We played him some minutes at 3. Didn’t think that was the way to go the rest of the game. This team is not about one person, one matchup, one situation. It’s about the team. You play your minutes when you’re in there. When you’re not, we hope you support the other guys that are. We have a lot of games left. We are going to need all our people as we go forward.”

Parker talked to Chicago Tribune beat writer KC Johnson about the reduced role.

“It is a surprise because I did everything I could in the time I was given. But it is what it is. You can’t pout. You just gotta keep moving.”

Parker: "It is a surprise because I did everything I could in the time I was given. But it is what it is. You can’t pout. You just gotta keep moving." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 14, 2018

“I talked to Jabari about his role and where he was in the rotation,” Boylen remarked. “Going forward, he’s part of our team. It’s not about the individual in our team. It’s about playing your minutes the best you can. We’ll see where his minutes are going forward.

“Him playing 4 is difficult right now. Him playing 3, there might be an opportunity there. I like [Chandler Hutchison]. Hutch was sick tonight. Jabari got some of those minutes at 3 in that situation.”