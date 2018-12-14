Despite extensive clouds and northeast winds, temperatures managed to reach the low and mid 40s across much of the metro area on Friday. The main weather maker this weekend will be another southern-track storm system. Typically, a disturbance of this nature may bring a swath of significant snowfall to parts of the Midwest. Due to the mild weather regime that has been established, rain is forecast to reach as far north as central Illinois and Indiana. The Chicago area is to sit on the northern fringe of this circulation, with bands of high cloudiness dimming emergent sunshine. High pressure to the north will strengthen brisk northeast winds, but temperatures are still expected to reach the 40s. The exception will be along the lakefront where flow off the 34-degree water will keep highs in the upper 30s. Milder conditions are due Sunday. Lighter winds and more sunshine may boost temperatures to the upper 40s.
Region to remain in mild air over the weekend
-
Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain
-
Sunshine to continue in abundance this weekend
-
Midweek warming due to follow frigid Tuesday
-
Another cold front and more cold air
-
Chilly temperatures to persist through weekend
-
-
Cold eases for Black Friday, but wintery weather is to return
-
Sunny, warm days return after cool weekend
-
Mild Saturday, then temperatures take a tumble
-
Dismal December open to turn sunny by weekend
-
Heavy storms headed toward the Chicago area, high winds possible
-
-
Rain ends – above normal temps here, flooding in the south
-
Freezing temperatures expected area-wide tonight/early Tuesday
-
Another chilly weekend in store for Chicago