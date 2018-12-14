Matt Nagy named Coach of the Year by AP writers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Matt Nagy joined some elite company Friday, becoming the fifth coach in Bears history to be named the NFL’s top coach by the Associated Press.

George Halas and Mike Ditka won it twice, Dick Jauron once in 2001. But not since Lovie Smith in 2005, has a Bears head coach received the honor.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the Bears are 9-4, poised for their first division title in eight years. It still caught the always humble Nagy off guard when he was asked about the award at his daily press conference.

“Nice. I didn’t know that,” the first year head coach smiled. “To me, when you hear something like that, especially as a head coach, it speaks to who we are.

“You appreciate it. But, it’s all about everyone in this building.”

Nagy received seven of the ten AP writers’ first-place votes for doing the league’s ‘best coaching job in 2018.’

“Real humble dude. Easy to talk to,” noted Bears linebacker Khalil Mack. “That’s what you want to see when you got a guy in the position that he’s in – a guy that’s real personable that can relate to whatever it is you’re going through.”