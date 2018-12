Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Parker Krex is a local teenager who has his own company called Brick Loot. The company makes Lego subscription boxes and has a retail store.

Marcus Leshock first told you about Parker in 2016, so he thought he'd check back in with him. "Brick Loot" just moved into a brand new space.

Brick Loot

151 S. Pfingsten Rd., Suite E

Deerfield, IL

brickloot.com