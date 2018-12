× Dense fog expected to develop across much of the Chicago area tonight-Visibility will drop to less than 1/4 mile in many locations

At 4pm visibilities were near zero in the I-39 corridor in north-central Illinois as well as in areas from south of Chicago into southwest Michigan. WINNEBAGO-BOONE-MCHENRY-LAKE IL-OGLE-LEE-DEKALB-KANE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, WAUKEGAN, OREGON, DIXON, DEKALB, AURORA, AND ELGIN 410 PM CST FRI DEC 14 2018 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY. * VISIBILITY...A QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...REDUCED VISIBILITIES WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY. SOME SLICK SPOTS ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES MAY BE POSSIBLE FOR LOCATIONS NEAR 32 DEGREES BY EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. DUPAGE-COOK-LA SALLE-KENDALL-GRUNDY-WILL-KANKAKEE-LIVINGSTON- IROQUOIS-FORD-LAKE IN-PORTER-NEWTON-JASPER-BENTON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF WHEATON, CHICAGO, OTTAWA, OSWEGO, MORRIS, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, PONTIAC, WATSEKA, PAXTON, GARY, VALPARAISO, MOROCCO, RENSSELAER, AND FOWLER 410 PM CST FRI DEC 14 2018 /510 PM EST FRI DEC 14 2018/ ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ SATURDAY. * VISIBILITY...A QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...REDUCED VISIBILITIES WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY. SOME SLICK SPOTS ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES MAY BE POSSIBLE FOR LOCATIONS NEAR 32 DEGREES BY EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.