Burglars are targeting Andersonville restaurants, bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At least seven Andersonville business have been burglarized in recent weeks, according to police and business owners.

In each incident, one or more burglars entered buildings through unlocked windows or by prying open rear doors, police said.

Surveillance video shows two men leaving Big Jones, 5347 N. Clark St., carrying a safe. It’s the third time the restaurant has been burglarized this year.

“They went straight to the office, took the safe — I couldn’t lift the thing myself,” owner Paul Fehribach said. “They took our petty cash box. Nothing else was disturbed. They knew exactly where to find what they found.”

Ranalli's of Andersonville at 1512 W. Berwyn Ave. has been hit twice this month.

In one incident, the owner said, two men wearing backpacks tried to enter the restaurant through the back alley before breaking in through the front door with a crowbar.

Other businesses hit include First Slice Pie Cafe, 5357 N. Ashland Ave.; Marty’s Martini Bar, 1511 W. Balmoral Ave.; Colectivo Coffee, 5425 N. Clark St.; Octavio Cantina & Kitchen, 5310 N. Clark St.; and Los Arcos, 5525 N. Clark St.

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce reached out to two aldermen to request an increased police presence. An interim foot patrol officer has been assigned to the area. The chamber is also offering a security camera rebate program for local businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8263.