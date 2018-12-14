× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday @ San Antonio

➢ The Spurs beat the Bulls on November 26 away from home, 108-107, winning their fourth straight in the matchup. San Antonio has won four consecutive games at home versus Chicago, winning each game by at least eight points.

➢ The Bulls have lost three straight and have dropped 10 of their last 11 games overall. Chicago has scored 257 points in its last three games, the fewest by any team in a three-game span this season.

➢ The Spurs have won four straight and are back over .500 for the first time since sitting at 8-7 after beating the Warriors on November 18. San Antonio has finished 21 consecutive seasons with a win percentage higher than .500, the longest streak in NBA history.

➢ Justin Holiday went 4-of-5 from three in Chicago’s loss to Orlando on Thursday night. It was Holiday’s 10 th game with at least four made threes this season – since last season, he has 22 such games after only making four or more threes in three games prior to 2017-18.

➢ LaMarcus Aldridge went 12-of-14 (85.7 percent) from the field in San Antonio’s win over the Clippers, his best field-goal percentage in a game this season. It was Aldridge’s highest career field-goal percentage in a game with at least one three-point attempt.