× Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday vs. Winnipeg

*Since moving to Atlanta prior to the 2011-12 season, the Jets have had winning streaks of four, four and three games against Chicago – as well as losing streaks of four, four and three games. Most recently, Winnipeg has taken the last three games between the teams, outscoring the Hawks, 16-9.

* The Jets are 9-4-0 in their last 13 games, scoring 4.31 goals per contest (56 goals in 13 games). In the team’s current three-game winning streak, Winnipeg has scored 18 goals, going 7-for-14 on the power play. The Jets lead the NHL in power-play percentage at 30.4 percent.

* Conversely, Chicago ranks last in the NHL in power-play percentage at 12.1 percent and is tied with Philadelphia for the fewest power-play tallies, 12. The Hawks ended an eight-game losing streak with Wednesday’s 6-3 win over the Penguins; they have not won consecutive games since October 23 and 25.

* Patrik Laine’s 22 goals lead Western Conference players, and he’s scored in streaky fashion: three goals in 12 October games, 18 in 12 November contests, and only one in seven games this month. Mark Scheifele has a team-high five December goals and has five points in two games versus Chicago this season.

* Corey Crawford has allowed three or more goals in nine consecutive games; this is the longest such streak of Crawford’s career. Prior to the streak, Crawford had a 2.44 GAA and .922 save percentage this season; in the last nine games, those numbers are 4.26 and .879.