Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday vs. Winnipeg
*Since moving to Atlanta prior to the 2011-12 season, the Jets have had winning streaks of four, four and three games against Chicago – as well as losing streaks of four, four and three games. Most recently, Winnipeg has taken the last three games between the teams, outscoring the Hawks, 16-9.
* The Jets are 9-4-0 in their last 13 games, scoring 4.31 goals per contest (56 goals in 13 games). In the team’s current three-game winning streak, Winnipeg has scored 18 goals, going 7-for-14 on the power play. The Jets lead the NHL in power-play percentage at 30.4 percent.
*Conversely, Chicago ranks last in the NHL in power-play percentage at 12.1 percent and is tied with Philadelphia for the fewest power-play tallies, 12. The Hawks ended an eight-game losing streak with Wednesday’s 6-3 win over the Penguins; they have not won consecutive games since October 23 and 25.
*Patrik Laine’s 22 goals lead Western Conference players, and he’s scored in streaky fashion: three goals in 12 October games, 18 in 12 November contests, and only one in seven games this month. Mark Scheifele has a team-high five December goals and has five points in two games versus Chicago this season.
*Corey Crawford has allowed three or more goals in nine consecutive games; this is the longest such streak of Crawford’s career. Prior to the streak, Crawford had a 2.44 GAA and .922 save percentage this season; in the last nine games, those numbers are 4.26 and .879.
*The Jets score 3.58 goals per game, ranking fourth in the NHL and second in the Western Conference behind Colorado (3.61). Chicago yields 3.73 goals per contest, second highest in the NHL (Ottawa, 3.91).