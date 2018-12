Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An aspiring teacher brought some holiday cheer to an Uptown elementary school this week with dozens of free winter boots for preschool students.

Ecko Carrasquillo is studying elementary education. She raised enough money to buy winter boots for four preschool classrooms on the North Side. Each pair was handpicked to match each child's shoe size and favorite color.

WGN's Erin Ivory has more.