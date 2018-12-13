WATCH LIVE: Mayor Emanuel joins Ferrara Candy Company for major announcement

Teen suspect dead after active shooter situation at Indiana middle school

Posted 8:28 AM, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:09AM, December 13, 2018

RICHMOND, Ind. — A teenage suspect is dead following an active shooter situation at a middle school in Richmond, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

The incident happened Thursday morning at Dennis Middle School, located at  222 NW 7th Street.

Police said no other students are reported to be injured, and they have been dismissed from classes.

Indiana State Police are expected to give an update soon with additional details.

Richmond is near the Indiana-Ohio state line about 60 miles east of Indianapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.