Teen suspect dead after active shooter situation at Indiana middle school

RICHMOND, Ind. — A teenage suspect is dead following an active shooter situation at a middle school in Richmond, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.
The incident happened Thursday morning at Dennis Middle School, located at 222 NW 7th Street.
Police said no other students are reported to be injured, and they have been dismissed from classes.
Indiana State Police are expected to give an update soon with additional details.
Richmond is near the Indiana-Ohio state line about 60 miles east of Indianapolis.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
39.831731 -84.911924