Teachers at District 211 could strike on Dec. 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Teachers at District 211 in the northwest suburbs could strike next week, affecting thousands of as final exams approach.

Conant High School is one of five District 211 high schools, and teachers there could go on strike as early as Dec. 18.

The teachers’ union representing 1,100 educators is at crossroads when it comes to negotiations. Currently working without a contract, the sticking points center on pay, recruitment and oversight of curriculum. The board said it would be financially irresponsible to agree to what the union wants presently.

The board issued a statement that reads in part:

“Hurting our students at final exam time is not the right way to resolve this issue. The board is committed to continue communicating and exchanging potential solutions with the union in the hopes of reaching an agreement soon.”

A potential strike could happen next week but besides meaning having to make up days down the road, a strike could affect high school seniors who would need semester grades as part of their college applications.

The teachers union rejected the board’s last offer. Union officials said they think their demands are reasonable.

“We are making a modest proposal coming on the heels of a contract where we took 1 percent raises because we were aware of the financial situation of the district and community at that time,” Andrew Cantrell, teachers union, said.

There are no new talks scheduled. However, there is a meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. and parents, as well as teachers, are expected to be in attendance.