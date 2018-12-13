Rain ends – above normal temps here, flooding in the south

After partly sunny skies and temperatures peaking in the middle 40s, some 11 degrees above normal, rain spread over our area from the south Thursday evening. The precipitation-triggering low pressure system centered far to our south will move into the Carolinas later Friday into Saturday with the rain departing our area to the east. With a melting snowpack in the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia and the 1-3 inches of rainfall expected widespread flooding will occur from Georgia north up the southeast Atlantic seaboard states.

Here an extended period of above normal temperatures are expected. Friday and Saturday a northeast wind will hold readings in the 30s right along the lakefront, but temperatures will warm into the 40s inland. Actually for the next 7 days Chicago area highs will average 7-10 degrees above normal.