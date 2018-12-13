× Nagy pleased with the way the Bears pick each other up in 2018

LAKE FOREST – One of the more memorable quotes of the 2018 season from Matt Nagy came following a game in which one side of the football truly carried the Bears to a victory.

That was Week 3 against the Cardinals, when four second half turnovers carried the Bears to a 17-15 win in Arizona, when the offense had its fair share of struggles.

When some were wondering about the offense’s ability to grasp his offense, Nagy came right out and said there would come a day where the tables were turned.

“As dominant as our defense has been, there is going to be a time this year, I can’t tell you when, but there is going to be a time this year where they are going to need the offense,” said Nagy after the victory.

The next week, Mitchell Trubisky threw six touchdowns, and the Bears crushed the Buccaneers 48-10 for their most lopsided win since 2012. It wasn’t a case of where either side had to carry the other, but it certainly showed the potential of the group if they both enjoy a successful day.

But at times this season, one side of the ball has enjoyed better effort than the other. That’s part of any given season, and the Bears for the most part have seen consistency with both sides of the ball during their 9-4 start.

The dominating defense under Vic Fangio, however, enjoyed another one of those special nights on Sunday against the Rams, the second-best offense in the NFL. They held them to just 214 yards on the game and kept them out of the endzone, forcing quarterback Jared Goff into four interceptions.

It was an effort that was needed because the offense had their issues moving the ball through the air on a stout Los Angeles defense. Coming off a shoulder injury that cost him two games, Truibisky three a trio of interceptions as the offense had issues sustaining drives.

Just like that Cardinals game, however, there would be no finger-pointing on defense. Instead, Nagy saw his defense attack their job on Sunday with no animosity towards the offense.

“Not one time this year, and it could have happened a few times; I go back to the Arizona game, the defense was playing really well and the offense wasn’t, and not one time did that defense complain about the offense not playing well,” said Nagy. “That, I think, speaks volumes about the character of these guys.”

While Trubisky appreciated the pick-up from the defense, one that helped the Bears to a win that puts them just a win or Vikings loss from clinching the division, he discussed the need to improve during his weekly news conference on Wednesday. He dismissed any reasons for his sub-par play on Sunday, whether rust from returning after two weeks out or even the chilly weather at Soldier Field.

“That’s just making excuses,” said Trubisky. “Bottom line is I just came out and I didn’t make the throws that I needed to make. I didn’t do my job, necessarily, when my team needs me to do my job. I know I can play better.”

He also knows that if he should have an off day, his teammates will be willing, and most times able, to pick him up.