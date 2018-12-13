MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski apologizes for homophobic comment

NEW YORK — President Trump attacked MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Thursday for using a homophobic slur on the air and tweeted that if a conservative person had said it, “that person would be banned permanently from television.”

“She will probably be given a pass despite their terrible ratings,” Trump said.

….She will probably be given a pass, despite their terrible ratings. Congratulations to @RichardGrenell, our great Ambassador to Germany, for having the courage to take this horrible issue on! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

“Morning Joe,” the show Brzezinski co-hosts with husband Joe Scarborough, regularly has harsh takes on Trump and his administration. Brzezinski was criticizing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday for comments regarding the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

She said it sounded like Pompeo was carrying water for a “wanna-be dictator,” using a cruder term.

Afterward, she apologized via Twitter, saying it was a “SUPER BAD choice of words.”

Totally agree with you -SUPER BAD choice of words .. I should have said “water boy”… like for football teams or something like that.. apologize to @SenatorDurbin too! SO SORRY! https://t.co/zIqsGdK3Tk — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) December 12, 2018

MSNBC had no comment on Trump’s tweet.

Brzezinski was not on the air Thursday due to a long-planned family matter, an MSNBC spokesman said. Her Pompeo reference, which had drawn social media criticism, was not mentioned on the air.