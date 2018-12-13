Midday Fix: DIY beauty recipes for cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elina Fedotova, Celebrity esthetician, founder and chief formulator of Elina Organics Clinical Skin Care Chicago Spa located on Magnificent Mile

Elina Organics Spa

100 E Walton St, Suite #600E

Chicago, IL 60611

312.274.3474

http://elinaorganics.com

RECIPES

Hand Rejuvenating Potion:

Ingredients:

1 cup of water

1 small organic potato

1 oz of chopped organic parsley

Half of an organic lemon

1 cup of olive oil

2 tablespoons of sun flower lecithin

Directions:

Slice 1 small organic potato. Pour 1 cup of water into a bowl and soak the potato slices with 1oz of organic chopped parsley and 1 half of an organic lemon (you could squeeze the juice out of the lemon before you put it in the water.) Leave fruits and vegetables in water to infuse overnight. The next day, strain the water solution and add into solution 1 cup of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of liquid sun flower lecithin. Blend on high speed for 1 minute or use a hand held mixer.

Usage:

Use over hands at night to reduce sun spots and hydrate and nourish your hands. You can keep the potion in the refrigerator for up to 10 days and apply every night. Poly saccharides and vitamins from potatoes have skin brightening and calming effects and will improve texture. Parsley will infuse the water with Vitamin c, k and others and has a rejuvenating effect on the skin. Lemon contains a high concentration of Vitamin C and citric acids which will brighten the hands and gently exfoliate the skin. Olive Oil and sunflower lecithin will nourish the skin with healthy fats and phospholipids.

Warming Body Butter:

Ingredients:

1 cup of shea butter

Half cup of coconut oil

Half cup of grape seed oil

30 drops of orange essential oil

30 drops of cinnamon essential oil

20 drop of clove essential oil

10 drops of ginger essential oil

Directions:

Gently melt all of the oils and shea butter together

-The best way is to use the double bowler or use a crock pot is on very low heat. Put in your blender and add 30 drops of orange essential oil, 30 drops of cinnamon essential oil, 20 drop of clove essential oil and 10 drops of ginger essential oil Blend well - you do not have to refrigerate.

Usage:

Use after a morning shower to improve the circulation to your body and warm your body with cinnamon, clove, and ginger. The ingredients have body warming, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Orange aroma has anti-microbial properties as well as a mood elevating effect. Use this whipped warming body butter to hydrate, nourish and warm the skin.

Skin Nourishing Face Oil:

Ingredients:

1oz of almond oil

1oz of walnut oil

15 drops of sea buckthorn oil

5 drops of ylang ylang oil

5 drops of lavender oil

Directions:

Put all of the ingredients together in a clean bottle. You can recycle empty skincare bottles you have used up already or purchase a new bottle, but make sure it is glass. Shake everything together.

Usage:

You can use the oil on top of your moisturizer. It will give you protection from wind and indoor heat and will seal in moisture. Additionally, it will benefit you with a beautiful cocktail of phytonutrients including beta keratin, Vitamins K, C and E, and others. It will produce gentle anti-bacterial skin calming effects and will give you a stress relieving exotic aroma. This oil will also give you a nice golden glow because of the natural beta keratins in sea buckthorn oil.