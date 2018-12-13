Merril Hoge and Dr. Peter Cummings discuss their book ‘Brainwashed’ on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One of the greatest debates in the NFL and the entire game of football is CTE. Studies have been commissioned, debates have been had, and even a movie was made on the subject.

Former NFL running back Merril Hoge along with Dr. Peter Cummings have their take on the debate, and they've put it into their new book "Brainwashed: The Bad Science Behind CTE and the Plot to Destroy Football."

They made their arguments on Thursday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, as they talked in-depth about arguments made in the book. Merril also discusses his short time as a member of the Chicago Bears, his meeting with Walter Payton, and the 2018 team under Matt Nagy that's on the cusp of making the playoffs.

You can watch Merril's segments in the video above or below.