Massive, ‘Willy Wonka’-esque Starbucks to open in NYC; Is this what Chicago can expect?

NEW YORK — The massive Starbucks Reserve Roastery will open its doors Friday in New York, the company announced.

Located in the meatpacking district, the New York location marks Starbucks fourth Roastery and second location in the U.S.

The “immersive coffee experience” — across nearly 23,000 square feet of retail space — includes two coffee bars, which in total offer seven brewing methods, a craft cocktail bar with drinks featuring coffee and tea, and a bakery.

“Let’s create the Willy Wonka of coffee,” former Starbucks president Howard Schultz said in a video on the company website back when the project was first announced.

The New York Roastery joins locations in Seattle, Shanghai and Milan.

And last year, Starbucks announced plans for a roastery in Chicago on Michigan Avenue. It is slated to open in 2019 for the former Crate & Barrel building at Michigan Avenue and Erie Street.