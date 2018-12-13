× Lunchbreak: Roasted Beet Salad

Executive Chef Dan Harris

Ella Elli

1349 W Cornelia Ave.

Chicago, IL 60657

http://ellaellichicago.com/

Recipe:

BEET SALAD

For the Beets

1 lb Baby Red Beets

1 lb Baby Yellow Beets

1 Orange

5 Sprigs of Thyme

¼ cup Olive Oil

¼ cup Water

3 Tbsp Salt

Preheat oven to 300. Toss all ingredients together in a deep pan, cover with aluminum.

Cook for 2 hours depending on size of the beets. Tip of a knife should be able to slide in easily.

Uncover, using a rag (note it will become dyed) peel skins from beets. Set aside and cool.

For the Vinaigrette

½ cup Fresh Orange Juice

½ Tablespoon Orange Zest

2 teaspoon White Verjus (sub White Balsamic or Rice Wine Vinegar)

¼ cup shallots, minced

1 cup Extra virgin Olive Oil

.5 teaspoon salt

Mix all ingredients together, store covered for up to 48 hours.

For the Persimmon Marinade

2 ea Persimmon, skin removed, core removed (Apple corer works well)

2 Tablespoon fresh orange juice

2 teaspoon White Verjus (sub White Balsamic or Rice Wine Vinegar)

2 teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

Mix all juices, vinegars, sugar, and salt. Toss in persimmon.

Place in a ziplock bag with air removed and allow to marinate for at least 6 hours.

For the plate

1 cup red beets, roasted, cut in ½” pieces

1 cup yellow beets, roasted, cut in ½” pieces

2 pieces pickled persimmon, sliced in coins

1 ½ Tablespoon Goat Cheese, whipped

1 Tablespoon Orange Vinaigrette

½ Tablespoon Pistachios, roasted, finely chopped

Pinch of Chives, minced

Pinch of Sea Salt

On a round plate, place goat cheese in center of plate. Using the back of a large spoon, make a well from side to side.

In a medium sized mixing bowl, mix yellow beets with orange vinaigrette. Place in the center of the well in the goat cheese.

Add red beets to the bowl and mix with remaining vinaigrette. Arrange in the well.

Place persimmon randomly around the beets.

Top with toasted pistachios

Garnish with chives and sea salt.

Serve Cold.