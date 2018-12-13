× Increased security at North Side high school after shooting threat found

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is working with police to investigate threatening graffiti at Lincoln Park High School.

The graffiti was found on the bathroom wall, and warned of a shooting on Friday.

Parents were notified of the threat.

The school is using metal detectors and X-ray machines to scan students and their belongings during the investigation. Additional security will also be provided by police in and around the school.

Chicago police released the following statement regarding the incident:

CPD is working with CPS to investigate a threatening post found this morning on a bathroom wall at Lincoln Park high school. We take the safety and welfare of students very seriously and will be working with CPS to implement additional security precautions as detectives conduct a thorough investigation

The school is encouraging students to immediately say something to school personnel when they see something that is not appropriate.

In a separate incident in Naperville, police arrested a student from Washington Junior High School for threatening to “shoot up the school” in an online post.