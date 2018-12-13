Even in a rough stretch, the Bulls will make team history in Mexico City Thursday

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - DECEMBER 12: Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls stretches during practice and media availability as part of the NBA Mexico Games 2018 on December 12, 2018 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

MEXICO CITY – Wanna get away? Could you really blame the Bulls for saying that?

We’ll the NBA schedule, unintentionally, has granted a group in a bit of turmoil a chance to change things up a bit with a unique trip. In fact, it’s completely out of the country.

For the first time in team history, the Bulls will play a game outside the United States or Canada on Thursday as they face the Magic in Mexico City. It comes at the right time for the team, who have lost nine of their last ten games and had a major controversy last weekend when a few players considered a boycott after a practice was called after back-to-back games.

This will mark the first time since 2013 that the Bulls will play a game outside of the United States or Canada, having taken part in an exhibition game in Rio de Janeiro in October of that year.

The trip wasn’t without a hiccup of sorts to begin, when the team bus bottomed out heading up to the hotel.

But since Tuesday night, the team has taken part in workouts at Mexico City Arena while also taking part in goodwill activities in conjunction with the NBA’s visit to the city.

Bulls executive vice president John Paxson spoke to reporters during the visit about the rough last two weeks, and maintained his belief that things are going in the right direction.

At least the team gets a chance to get away for a few days together, and make a little Bulls history on Tuesday night.