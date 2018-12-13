Cool holiday gift ideas for drinkers from Wine On Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melissa Zeman from WINE ON Chicago stopped by WGN to show us some great gift ideas for drinkers.

Website: http://wineonchicago.com/

Gifts for Drinkers:

ULLO is a revolutionary wine purifier that filters sulfites with Selective Sulfite Capture technology to restore wine to it's natural taste- as if you opened the bottle right at the vineyard.

Oak Bottle is recognized around the world as the most practical and fastest oak aging vessel for home use, and instantly adds aged taste to wines, whisky rum, cognac, tequila, cocktails, beer and more.

VacuVin Wine & Champagne Saver is a vacuum pump, which extracts air from the opened bottle and re-seals it with a reusable rubber stopper.

Morning Recovery Drink is engineered to help you do more the next day without sacrificing tonight.

Bottle Bubble Air filled bubbles protect your bubbles with a sticky seal and keeps any spilled contained.

BacTrack Breathalyzer Key-chain allows you to estimate your blood alchol content in seconds

Chocolate. Dipped. Wine. Bottles. Eat chocolate then drink wine or vice versa!

For more information on these cool gifts check out the links below:

