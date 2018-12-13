Chicago bomb threats part of ‘rampant hoax’ nationwide, police say

CHICAGO —Chicago police say bomb threats made locally Thursday are part of a similar pattern of threats being made across the country.

“Chicago police are working with federal partners on the investigation, and at this time there is no elevated threat level for the city of Chicago,” said CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. He provided no further information.

Police in Elgin, Bloomingale and McHenry County also report locations in their jurisdiction receiving similar threats. SkyCam9 flew over emergency crews responding to a bomb threat at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora. Police now say this was scam as well.

Police in South Elgin said a local company received an email stating that there was a bomb hidden in the building. The email further stated that the company was to send $20,000.00 to a bitcoin account by the end of the business day in order to stop the alleged threat.

There are reports of this same email threat in Nevada, Washington and Michigan, as well in cities like Des Moines, St. Louis and Boston. Threats have been made at colleges, businesses and media outlets.

“There is a rampant hoax email being distributed across the country of a bomb threat making demands for money,” Police in Grand Rapids, Mich., tweeted. “Emails began locally around 1 pm. We do NOT believe these emails have any validity and direct you to delete email. Do NOT send money. More info coming soon.”

