VALPARAISO, Ind. — One person was killed in a single-passenger plane crash at the Porter County Regional Airport.

Officials say the accident happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the airport in Valparaiso.

1 dead in plane crash at Porter County Regional Airport: https://t.co/UK7UMOl2Ss pic.twitter.com/cwpIme5EGS — nwi.com (@nwi) December 13, 2018

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, the plane reportedly landed nose first between two runaways.

Officials have asked for assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.

No information on the person killed in the crash was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Editors note from The Times of Northwest Indiana: The photo of the plane has been edited to remove the tail numbers until authorities are able to notify the pilot’s family.