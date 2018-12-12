Teen charged after video of high school brawl goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old was charged with battery after a brutal brawl at a Chicago high school was caught on camera.

A fight broke out Monday after 9:20 a.m. at Kennedy High School at 6325 W. 56th St. A 16-year-old boy was body slammed to the floor. Sources said the boy laid there lifeless for about 10 minutes. The video has gone viral.

Sources said by the time paramedics got there, the boy was alert and talking but had no memory of what happened. He had been knocked out cold. His condition looked grave but the Chicago Fire Department said he went to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable but serious condition. The boy is currently in good condition.

By Wednesday, most students and parents had seen the video. Despite what some students said, some parents said fights at Kennedy are rare.

There was another incident at Kennedy High School in January 2017 when 14-year-old Rosario Gomez, who has autism, drowned in the pool. He was not wearing a life jacket and didn’t know how to swim. At least two employees were fired.

Regarding Monday’s fight, Chicago Public Schools said in a statement sent home to parents that said in part:

Many students witnessed this incident. If your child voices concerns or fears about the incident, or if you notice any changes in his/her behavior, please inform your homeroom teacher. Our counselors, social workers, and psychologists will be available to students who may need support in the coming days.

One parent, Alanis Rosa, said she never got he email but said her daughter told her about it.

“She mentioned this fight and then said there was another one yesterday in the cafeteria. The lunchroom,” Rosa said.

CPS said they are working closely with the parents of the students involved.