× Pregnant woman loses baby after Round Lake shooting, husband charged

ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A Zion man was charged with Wednesday’s shooting in Round Lake that left a pregnant woman in critical condition, and killed her unborn child.

Alvin Quinn, the woman’s husband, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of West Nippersink Road in Round Lake around 2 p.m., according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. Police were called for a report of a disturbance in progress with shots fired.

The couple had gone to the home in Round Lake to retrieve some belongings. Police said Quinn got into an argument with someone and pulled out a gun. The gun went off during a struggle and a bullet struck his wife in the head.

He could face additional charges.

Two nearby schools went on soft lockdowns.