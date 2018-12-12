Olin Kreutz talks Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The last time two times the Bears made the playoffs, he was one of the main men that helped the team reach a Super Bowl and come to the brink of another eight years ago.

Now Olin Kreutz is giving his commentary on the Bears as they make their latest run towards the postseason, perhaps with a chance to end the franchise's 33-year championship drought.

The former center and current analyst for 670 The Score joined Sports Feed on Tuesday to discuss the team's play so far and what they could do in the playoffs this season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Olin's discussion with the guys in the videos above or below.