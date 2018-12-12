Red Line operating with ‘major delays’ after man struck by CTA train

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a CTA Red Line train.

The accident happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday near the 63rd Street station.

The man was hit by a train and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The train conductor was also transported to St. Bernard Hospital in stable condition.

All service was suspended early Wednesday morning, but CTA says Red Line trains are now operating with delays near 63rd due to police investigation.