× Man fatally stabbed during fight with woman in South Shore

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed during a fight in South Shore.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Wednesday in an apartment building building in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue.

Police said a 27-year-old man and a woman got into a domestic-related fight in the hallway of the apartment building, when the woman stabbed the man in the chest.

According to a source, the man was found in a stairwell.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.